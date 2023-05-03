Leading candidate to replace Mateu Alemany at Barcelona discarded – report

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new director of football after Mateu Alemany’s departure was announced on Tuesday night, but it appears the leading candidate for the job in the immediacy of the announcement has been ruled out.

Former Real Betis Sporting Director Antonio Cordon has been linked to Barcelona since February, when he resigned from his position with Los Verdiblancos. Alemany’s departure was a surprise though, with the former Valencia man set to join Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Cordon comes highly rated, but as per Sport, he will not be the next man up for Barcelona. They say they are looking to bring a replacement, but will seek to share responsibility around better, and their next appointment will be a figurehead with less tasks than Alemany had, potentially signalling the appointment of more than one reinforcement – Barcelona had referred to a restructuring of the department.

His relationship with Jordi Cruyff, Sporting Director, had been cited as one of the potential reasons that Cordon might be brought in, with the pair having worked together at Chongqing and Ecuador. Yet there has also been some suggestion that Cruyff is no longer a definite to continue.

At the very least, Alemany has agreed to complete the tranfer window with the club, which lessens the degree of haste Barcelona must act with. However, it does not bode well for the club that their recruitment department are looking to move on with a big summer ahead.