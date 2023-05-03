La Liga round-up: Atletico Madrid move into 2nd place as Getafe, Valencia pick up points in relegation fight

The second set of matchday 33 fixtures took place on Wednesday, with matches affecting the race of European football, as well as the relegation battle. Valencia, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Cadiz, Getafe and Celta Vigo were all in action.

Valencia 1-1 Villarreal

La Derbi de la Comunitat kicked off proceedings on Wednesday, as Valencia and Villarreal played out a captivating draw at the Estadio Mestalla.

Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring for Villarreal on the hour mark, but for the sixth consecutive match, they were unable to keep a clean sheet, and Samuel Lino ensured Valencia went home with a point.

Valencia stay in 17th place, narrowing about the relegation zone, while Villarreal stay in fifth, seven points off the Champions League places after Real Sociedad’s victory last night.

Atletico Madrid 5-1 Cadiz

Atletico Madrid’s sensational second half of the season has continued, after they secured a comfortable victory over Cadiz at the Metropolitano.

As usual, Antoine Griezmann was the star of the show. The Frenchman scored two first half goals to give Atletico a commanding lead, and Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco, with Atletico’s first penalty of the season, added to it in the second period.

Antoine Griezmann is UNSTOPPABLE! 😤 That's his second of the night and what a season he's having 👏 pic.twitter.com/NZYynhqpTB — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 3, 2023

Anthony Lozano made it 4-1, before Nahuel Molina added a fifth goal of the game for the home side to ensure an emphatic victory for Los Rojiblancos.

Atletico are now in second place, one point ahead of Real Madrid with five games remaining of the season. Cadiz stay in 15th, just one point above the relegation zone.

Getafe 1-0 Celta Vigo

Jose Bordalas secured the first victory over his second spell at Getafe head coach, defeating Celta Vigo to ensure a vital three points in their battle against relegation.

Enes Unal’s third-minute penalty was the difference between the two sides, and Joseph Aidoo was sent off for Celta. Getafe remain in the drop zone, but only on goal difference to 17th-placed Valencia. Celta Vigo, who appear to be getting dragged into the relegation zone, stay in 13th.

Image via Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images