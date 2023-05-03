La Liga Ambassador Frederic Kanoute greets young Londoners at La Liga x Bloomsbury Football League event

Kanoute announced that La Liga Camps UK scholarships will be awarded this summer to two Bloomsbury Football players, providing a unique education in La Liga football methodology

On Saturday 29th April, La Liga ambassador and Sevilla FC legend Frederic Kanoute visited Acland Burghley School in North London to celebrate the La Liga x Bloomsbury Football League, a community partnership with the ongoing support of Fundacion La Liga and 12 professional football clubs from Spain, helping provide access to football to young people in London.

At the event Kanoute announced a unique opportunity for two players from the LaLiga x Bloomsbury Football League to receive residential scholarships to La Liga Camps UK. The recipients will learn La Liga’s football methodology, and experience world-class coaching from UEFA Pro licensed coaches.

The La Liga x Bloomsbury Football League is a 30-week league for young people between the ages of 9 and 13 competing in 12 teams for the La Liga x Bloomsbury trophy. Each player is provided with playing kit from one of the LaLiga clubs involved: RCD Espanyol, Sevilla FC, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Valencia CF, CA Osasuna, RC Celta, Deportivo Alaves, CD Tenerife, Real Oviedo, SD Eibar and UD Las Palmas.

With the objective of making football accessible for all, 70% of young people involved in the La Liga x Bloomsbury Football League have received financial assistance thanks to Bloomsbury Football and La Liga’s official foundation, Fundacion La Liga, with 20 young people having their full fee covered.

To coincide with the League’s matches on the day, Fundacion LaLiga ran clinics for the young people to educate them about positive football values such as integrity, effort, self-improvement, collaboration and teamwork.

As well as observing the matches, Kanoute engaged with Bloomsbury Football players and coaches, and sharing his own experiences of football growing up.

“I am extremely passionate about all young people having access to football whether that be in Mali or right here in my adopted home city of London. Football can have such a positive impact on young peoples lives, which is why it was a privilege to announce the La Liga Camps UK scholarship for two deserving young people.

“The La Liga x Bloomsbury Football League is a great example of the opportunities La Liga is creating for communities in the UK. I had so much fun watching the kids enjoying being out on the pitch and playing with smiles on their faces,” said Frederic Kanoute, La Liga Ambassador.

As part of their multi-year partnership which began in May 2022 and sees La Liga invest in the community football surrounding its London HQ, LaLiga and Bloomsbury Football are creating new opportunities for Bloomsbury players, upskilling members of the Bloomsbury team and creating live events.

“Our community partnership with Bloomsbury Football here in London has been a great example of our support for football in the UK. supporting young players’ health and well-being, all while celebrating the joy of Spanish football,” said Keegan Pierce, La Liga Managing Director for the UK and Ireland.

“It’s amazing that La Liga continues to champion grassroots football in London by supporting our work at Bloomsbury Football. Since this partnership started a year ago, we have already had a significant impact. Our young people compete in weekly matches proudly wearing the kits of their LaLiga team, and it was inspiring for them to meet Frederic Kanoute. Together, Bloomsbury Football and La Liga are creating lifelong memories for our players”, said Charlie Hyman, Founder & CEO of Bloomsbury Football.

Part of La Liga’s grassroots initiatives in the UK, La Liga Camps UK is an international football camp open to players aged 11-17 from across the world, taking place on the campus of Bede’s Senior School in Sussex, England. Players learn La Liga’s unique training methodologies and experience world-class coaching from UEFA Pro Certified coaches from Spain.

Keegan Pierce, added: “The recipients of these scholarships will receive an incredible and potentially life-changing opportunity, thanks to our Grassroots partners at La Liga Camps UK. Participants will learn La Liga’s unique training methodologies ensuring the same world-class level of coaching that has created some of the world’s finest players.”

Looking ahead, La Liga and Bloomsbury are planning a girls’ football tournament in London for Summer 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup, alongside further community and educational initiatives.

If you are interested in La Liga’s partnership with Bloomsbury Football, please find more information here: https://www.laliga.com/en-GB/news/laliga-teams-up-with-bloomsbury-football-in-first-uk-community-partnership