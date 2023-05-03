Jorge Mendes picks up representation of highly rated 14-year-old Real Madrid starlet

Despite Jorge Mendes having an excellent relationship with the board at Barcelona, the super-agent does have a vested interest in Real Madrid.

Marco Asensio, whose contract at the club expires in the summer, is on Mendes’ books, and the 27-year-old has now been joined by another Real Madrid player, albeit one that is much, much younger.

As per Relevo, Mendes have taken over the representation of Guillermo Ponce, who is currently part of Real Madrid’s Infantil A squad. Ponce, who is just 14 years of age, is highly regarded at the club, and has been regarded as the “most differential” goalkeeper currently in the youth system at Real Madrid.

Mendes’ clientele has appeared to be getting younger of late. He recently took over the representation of Lamine Yamal, who made his Barcelona debut last weekend, at the age of 15. Real Madrid, and Mendes, will hope that Ponce can reach the expected levels of Yamal.