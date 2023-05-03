Isco fuels rumours of possible link-up with former Real Madrid teammate in South America

Since leaving Sevilla in December, Isco has so far been unable to find a new club. The 31-year-old has had options, but as of yet, none have materialised into a transfer.

With just a few weeks left of the European football season, a move to one of the major leagues appears to be very unlikely before the summer. As such, Isco may have to be even more patient as he searches for a new home.

However, he may have hinted at his next destination. As per Diario AS, he was spotted in Paris wearing a Fluminense jacket. The Brazilian side currently have Marcelo, Isco’s former teammate from Real Madrid, in their ranks.

Isco was linked with a move to South America earlier in the year, although nothing materialised at the time. However, as his time away from professional football continues to grow, it could be an avenue for the former Real Madrid star to explore.