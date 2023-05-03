Harry Kane and Reece James on five-man Real Madrid shortlist for this summer – report

Real Madrid could be in store for a big summer transfer window, and they appear to have started making moves already, after it was reported on Wednesday that an agreement with Jude Bellingham was very close.

Bellingham is Real Madrid’s top target for this summer, and according to Diario AS, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is part of Los Blancos’ five-man shortlist for the summer.

Reece James is on the list, as Real Madrid contemplate signing a replacement for the underperforming Dani Carvajal. Celta Vigo sensation Gabri Veiga is also included, alongside striker options Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic.

Earlier this week, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that he wants Real Madrid to sign another striker to accompany Karim Benzema for next season, and Kane and Vlahovic would be two very capable options.

Given Real Madrid’s transfer policy of recent seasons, a move for Kane would be surprisingly, but the other four all make sense. However, the Tottenham Hotspur striker is out of contract at the end of next season, so could be available on a cut-price deal.