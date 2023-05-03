Deco to meet with Barcelona next week as Director of Football move gathers pace

It seems like Barcelona are stepping up their pursuit of Mateu Alemany’s replacement as Director of Football. The club announced on Tuesday that Alemany would be leaving the role at the end of the season.

Former Real Betis Sporting Director Antonio Cordon was linked in the immediate aftermath of the news, and on Wednesday, it was reported that Deco, who was at Barcelona during his playing days, is also in contention.

Cordon has since been discarded as an option, which could leave Deco in pole position to take over as Director of Football in the summer.

Deco is well-regarded at Barcelona from his playing days, and he has maintained a close relationship with Joan Laporta, which could allow him to take the next step in his career. The Portuguese currently works as an advisor for the Blaugrana in Brazil, and he has been involved in their pursuit of Vitor Roque.

Deco also works as an agent, and he has his own agency – D20 Sports. Raphinha, who currently plays for Raphinha, is among his clientele, as is highly rated Bayer Leverkusen centre back Edmond Tapsoba.

Deco has never worked as a Director of Football or in a similar role, so it would be a venture into the unknown for Barcelona, although it appears to be a risk that they are willing to take, as MD have reported that he will fly in next week to start negotiations.

Alemany will not leave Barcelona until the end of the summer transfer window if necessary, so the club should be in no rush to replace him. However, it appears that they are moving ahead with plans to appoint Deco.