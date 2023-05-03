Dani Alves’ alleged victim looking to have footballer’s latest remarks stricken from the record

Ever since being charged with sexual assault in January, Dani Alves has been incarcerated in a Barcelona prison, having twice been denied bail by the presiding judge in his case.

One of the reasons for Alves’ previous claims being denied was due to the inconsistences in his version of events. However, he came to a definitive conclusion last month, in which he claimed that he had consensual sex with the alleged victim in the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

Alves’ remarks were met with much criticism on social media, and they haven’t gone down too well with his alleged victim either. According to MD, her victim has requested that the Brazilian’s words are stricken from the record, as they are inconsistent with the physical evidence that has been presented so far in the case.

With no trial date in sight, Alves looks set to remain in prison for the foreseeable future, as his case continues to roll on.