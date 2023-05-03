Chelsea could allow Barcelona target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave for free this summer

Barcelona are desperate to sign a new striker this summer, as they look to secure an acceptable backup option to Robert Lewandowski ahead of next season.

Memphis Depay had previously had that role, but he left during the January transfer window to join Atletico Madrid, having barely played during the first half of the season.

In terms of targets for this summer, Vitor Roque has been heavily linked, as has a possible return for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, a deal for either has appeared to be complicated, as Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford to pay any transfer fees.

However, The Telegraph have now reported that Chelsea are desperate to get Aubameyang off their wage bill this summer, and they could look to get him leave for free as a result.

This would play right into Barcelona’s hands. The La Liga leaders are reportedly Aubameyang’s preferred choice, as he looks to return to Catalonia, having only left at the start of this season to join Chelsea.

Wages could be an issue for Barcelona, as Aubameyang would need to take a massive wage cut in order to join this summer. However, it appears that one of the big hurdle surrounding a deal could now be cleared.