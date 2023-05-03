Barcelona squad shocked by the news of Mateu Alemany’s departure

On Tuesday evening, Barcelona announced that Mateu Alemany would be leaving his role as Director of Football at the end of the season.

The news came as a surprise to many, and Barcelona’s first team squad were included in that. According to Sport, Xavi Hernandez was the only member of the first team that was aware of Alemany’s decision, and his players were totally oblivious until the news emerged.

On top of that, several first team players have also reportedly questioned the timing of the announcement, as it came not long after Barcelona had defeated Osasuna to all-but wrap up this season’s La Liga title, the club’s first in four years.

The victory was a moment of celebrate, and the news has tarnished that somewhat. Luckily for the hierarchy at Barcelona, there is a 12-day gap break until their next fixture against Espanyol. Given that they can official wrap up La Liga during that match, full focus will be required from the players.