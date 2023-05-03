Barcelona facing stern competition for signature of out of contract Premier League star

Barcelona’s attempts to do business this summer will be extremely depleted due to their financial worries. It is expected that they will not be able to afford transfer fees for players.

As a result, out of contract players is an avenue that will be heavily explored this summer. The likes of Lionel Messi, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez have all been heavily linked, while it was reported earlier this week that they retain an interest in Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha is likely to leave Crystal Palace this summer, and given that Barcelona are in the market for a new left winger, it could be a deal that club officials work towards over the next few weeks.

However, Daily Mail (via MD) have reported that Chelsea are in pole position to sign Zaha this summer, as they look to keep the Ivorian winger in London.

Barcelona are extremely unlikely to be able to compete with Chelsea for the financial aspects of any deal to Zaha, so if they pursue a move, they would hope that he is willing to take a reduced salary in order to join.