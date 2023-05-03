Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany on Ez Abde – ‘He’s earned the right to return’

Barcelona’s departing Director of Football has told the press that he would keep on-loan winger Ez Abde at the club next season – although his say in the matter is more limited now.

The Moroccan winger has grown at Osasuna over the course of the season, and is now a threat to any defence in La Liga. It appears that Abde will be heading out of Pamplona this summer, either to return to Barcelona or to leave permanently, should they receive a large offer for him. That’s despite Jagoba Arrasate’s advice that he should remain at El Sadar next season.

“We knew of his quality and his conditions, he already showed it here last season. The loan was a success for all parties,” Alemany remarked, with his words being carried by Sport.

“He has shown his quality, he has been doing very well in a favourable environment which has gone very well for him. We’ll talk to the coach and see what decision is made, but he’s earned the right to return. Let’s hope he does it in the Copa,” referring to the final on Saturday against Real Madrid.

Naturally Xavi Hernandez will have a major say on his future. He has spoken of Abde positively in the past too, but has pointed out that Barcelona requires a greater degree of consistency than Osasuna.

The likelihood is that his future will depend as much on him as it will on external factors, particularly any offer for him, or Barcelona’s ability to bring in alternative reinforcements.