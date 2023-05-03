Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany headed to ambitious Premier League side

Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany is set to leave the club this summer, but already has a destination in mind.

Alemany, who was part of President Joan Laporta’s election camapaign, and has been crucial to the Blaugrana over the last two seasons in their transfer markets.

He will complete this transfer window with the club, but then is set to head to the Premier League. Alemany reportedly had a number of disagreements with the Barcelona hierarchy that influenced his decision to leave, none bigger than the return of Lionel Messi – Alemany was not keen on the idea.

As per Diario AS and Sport, Alemany is set move to Aston Villa in the Premier League. Alemany knows Unai Emery and is keen to work with him, but crucially also has assurances from Villa that he will be allowed to work without interference from above, something that he does not appear to have at Barcelona. Equally, Alemany is set to earn millions from Villa, which does not hurt either.

Alemany’s departure reveals major ruptures within Can Barca. Clearly some parts of the sporting department do not believe that the return of Messi will improve the side in the short or long-term. Messi, who has just been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain, looks most likely to sign for Barcelona if they manage to make an offer for him.

Image via Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images