Barcelona begin renewal talks with star forward after first meeting with agent

Barcelona have begun the process of trying to renew Ousmane Dembele’s contract. The Frenchman returned from injury against Real Betis last weekend, and it appears as if he is keen to remain at the club.

After a traumatic negotiation last season, when the club actively asked him to leave in January of 2022, Dembele’s contract expired before he was able to come to an agreement with the club. His current deal expires in 2024, and he has a release clause of €50m, which some perceive to be on the low side for the Frenchman.

According to Sport, Director of Football Mateu Alemany met with his agent Moussa Sissoko on Monday. They describe the meeting as positive, with both sides declaring their intentions to work out a deal and scheduling a new meeting for the coming weeks.

The Blaugrana will hope to work out a new deal relatively swiftly with plenty to be done this summer. Xavi Hernandez has been his biggest advocate since arriving at the club, and it appears while he is there, Dembele will be first-choice on the right wing for Barcelona.

Dembele has made 30 appearances for Barcelona this season, registering 8 goals and 7 assists, proving one of their best players in the first half of the season. Yet an injury in January kept Dembele out for three months, something which will be a concern given his injury record.