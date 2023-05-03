Atletico Madrid to offer defender improved contract after strong performances

Atletico Madrid have struggled since their title-winning season to put together a consistent run of form, until the turn of the year this season. Now they look solid and reliable in La Liga, and it is in no small part down to Nahuel Molina.

Since the title-winning year, Atletico have missed Kieran Trippier through injury, before his move to Newcastle United. Molina arrived from Udinese for €20m. The 25-year-old struggled in his early months, but has looked at home in 2023, performing well in recent months.

According to Relevo, Atletico Madrid are considering improving his contract. They see him as ‘non-transferable’, having completed 81% of the side’s minutes this season, starting 37 of 43 games.

While it is understandable that they are pleased with the World Cup-winner, improving his contract is somewhat surprising. Los Colchoneros are not blessed with major surplus in their salary limit, and having only just joined last summer, still has another four years on his deal.