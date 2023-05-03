Atletico Madrid hoping to get one over Real Madrid with €8m on the line

Atletico Madrid know that a win over Cadiz will move them into second place in the table with just five games to go. It would have the added bonus of leapfrogging city rivals Real Madrid in the process – and potentially a nice payout too.

Los Blancos lost away from home for the second successive match after defeat to Real Sociedad on Tuesday night, their 2-0 loss giving Barcelona the chance to secure the La Liga title the next time they are in action.

If Atletico can overcome Cadiz though, they will move a point ahead of their nemesis too. As per Relevo, the difference in prize money between second and third is €8m in prize money.

Los Colchoneros are the form team in La Liga in 2023, and have a run-in facing Elche, Osasuna, Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Villarreal. Meanwhile Real Madrid take on Getafe, Valencia, Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla and Athletic Club.

This will be inconsequential to Los Blancos should they win the Copa del Rey and make the final of the Champions League, but it will provide Atletico with some bragging rights. Should Los Blancos fail to achieve any of those goals, then it will reflect equally poorly on Real Madrid and well on Atletico that a side with around half of Real Madrid’s budget has overhauled them.