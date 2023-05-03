Atletico Madrid confirm further injury setback for Memphis Depay

After seeing little to no football at Barcelona during the first half of this season, Memphid Depay opted to join Atletico Madrid in January, as he looked to improve his first team football chances.

The Dutchman missed several weeks of the opening half of the season with a hamstring injury, and in the first weeks of his spell at Atletico, he suffered a similar fate, which slowed his momentum after a promising start.

He returned to action at the weekend, coming off the bench to score a stunning solo goal against Real Valladolid. However, he is now set for another spell on the sidelines, having pulled up during training on Tuesday.

Atletico have now confirmed, via an official statement, that Depay suffered a calf injury, which has ruled him out of facing Cadiz at the Metropolitano on Wednesday evening.

Atletico Madrid also confirmed that Depay will begin physiotherapy sessions in the near future, as he looks to return to action as soon as possible. However, no date for his return has been set.