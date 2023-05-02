“We have to be prepared” – Carlo Ancelotti issues Real Madrid rallying call after Real Sociedad defeat

Real Madrid fell to defeat against Real Sociedad on Tuesday evening, as their preparations for Saturday’s Copa del Rey final did not get off to a great start.

Los Blancos competed well in the first half, but Takefusa Kubo’s early goal in the second half, coupled with Dani Carvajal’s red card on the hour mark, made things very difficult for the reigning La Liga champions.

Speaking post-match (via Marca), Carlo Ancelotti issued a rallying cry to his players, stating that they need to step up ahead of crucial matches against Osasuna and Manchester City over the next week.

“The first half we competed, we gave away a goal, and then there was the red card. It’s been complicated.

“Now comes a very important moment for us. We have to be prepared. If we avoid the mistakes that we have conceded in recent times, we will improve in the next two games.”

The defeat in itself means very little for Real Madrid, as their chances of retaining their La Liga crown were very slim pre-match. However, the performance will be a concern for Ancelotti.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images