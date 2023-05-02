Real Madrid Real Sociedad

WATCH: Takefusa Kubo comes back to bite Real Madrid as Real Sociedad take the lead

After an end-to-end first half, Real Madrid have fallen behind less than three minutes into the second period of their clash with Real Sociedad at the Estadio Anoeta.

The hosts had the better of the chances, with Martin Zubimendi hitting the crossbar and David Silva also going close, although Real Madrid did have chances of their own.

La Real have looked up for this contest, and they have now taken the lead. It is former Real Madrid youngster Takefusa Kubo that has opened the scoring, firing past Thibaut Courtois after a terrible error from Eder Militao.

Excellent pressing from Alexander Sorloth prompted the error from Militao, but it is still surprising to see the Brazilian defender make a mistake of that magnitude.

Real Sociedad’s consolidation of fourth place looks set to continue, while Real Madrid look set to allow Barcelona to win La Liga in matchday 34, which will be in 12 days’ time.

  1. Real Madrid is a mess without Vini and ancelotti is the most stupid when it comes to rotation of players.
    Ancelloti should not be allowed to continue by next season.
    A very big shame to you Ancelloti.

