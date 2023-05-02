WATCH: Real Sociedad go 2-0 up in San Sebastian as defeat looms large for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are heading for defeat in San Sebastian, as Real Sociedad have now doubled their lead at the Estadio Anoeta with only a few minutes remaining.

The hosts have been very impressive, and a victory of them would be well deserved. They could’ve led in the first half, but chances for both David Silva and Martin Zubimendi went begging.

However, they did take the lead less than two minutes into the second half, after an uncharacteristic error from Eder Militao allowed Takefusa Kubo to open the scoring against his former club.

Dani Carvajal has sent off for Real Madrid on the hour mark, and they have now fallen 2-0 behind. Ander Barrenetxea have grabbed the second goal for the hosts, after brilliant set-up play from David Silva.

That should be it! The hosts lead by two as Barrenetxea gets his goal with a low finish 🎯 Wonderful play by David Silva to make the assist for the goal 👏🅰️#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/f3BDPrK8Ss — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 2, 2023

Real Madrid’s preparation for Saturday’s Copa del Rey final has been far from ideal, but at least they will have Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema for the match in Seville.