WATCH: Barcelona finally break Osasuna’s resolve as Jordi Alba opens the scoring

With just minutes remaining at the Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona have finally taken the lead against Osasuna, as they look to go 14 points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

Barcelona have dominated the entire match, but despite Osasuna going down to 10 men inside the opening half hour, they had been unable to find the opening goal. Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski all had big chances, but they could not convert.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they now have the lead, and it has come from an unlikely source. Jordi Alba, who has not long come off the bench, has broken the deadlock, much to the relief of Xavi Hernandez and his side.

JORDI ALBA BREAKS THE DEADLOCK! 😮 pic.twitter.com/PlVAx54xJ2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 2, 2023

Barcelona finally break down the ten men of Osasuna! 🔵🔴 Jordi Alba with an outside-the-foot finish to make it 1-0 ⚽#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/VURVxurnV3 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 2, 2023

Barcelona will be relieved more than anything to have finally taken the lead, and should they see it out, they will surely have one hand on their first La Liga title in four years.