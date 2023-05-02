Sevilla winger Suso reveals tension with new head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar

Before Monday evening’s defeat to Girona at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Sevilla had been unbeaten under new head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, winning five and drawing two of their first seven matches under his stewardship.

Everything appeared to be going right for Los Nervionenses, but the defeat to the Catalan side will be a worry, as they look to secure their La Liga status, which looked under serious threat earlier in the season.

After Monday’s defeat (as per Sport), Suso opened up on tension that he had with Mendilibar. The former Eibar head coach wanted to see more running from the former Liverpool and AC Milan winger, and those statements irked him.

“He said if I wanted to play on the right, I had to run more. We talked and I told him I didn’t like it because, if I’m telling the truth, I’ve never run. I’m not going to run now, either. I run with the ball.

“I didn’t like what Mendilibar said but I talked to him and it’s all clear. He said it to motivate. He is a very good man and he is working well.”

Suso’s form has turned around under Mendilibar, and he will hope to continue being a valuable player for Sevilla for the remainder of the season, as they target a record-seventh Europa League crown.