Real Sociedad star and Manchester City icon David Silva shows impressive business acumen

Real Sociedad star David Silva is likely in the twilight years of his career, now at 37 years of age. However he will not be short of things to do when he does hang up his boots.

The former Manchester City star is putting together a minor business empire, as detailed by Diario AS. Silva has two beach clubs in the Canary Islands, 125 apartments in Maspalomas, a small hotel of 22 rooms, a golf course and a resort consisting of 88 houses.

His latest venture is wine. Silva has opened a Bodega called Tameran, which has produced over 10,000 bottles from its first two harvests. The land is also in the Canary Islands, and is already exporting to Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the USA. Some of his bottles are being sold in a Michelin star restaurant in London, costing a princely €170 per bottle.

Silva has not yet signed a new contract with Real Sociedad, with his deal up this summer. He may be waiting to evaluate his options at the end of the season, but La Real seem likely to hold onto him should he so desire. A return to hometown club Las Palmas has also been mooted in the past.