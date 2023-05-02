Real Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre confirms exit to Basque giants

Real Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre has confirmed that one of his key midfielders will be off in the summer. Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta is set to join Athletic Club in the upcoming transfer window.

Ruiz de Galarreta, now 29, has been through a number of teams in his career having come through the system of Athletic Club, he has also passed through Barcelona Atletic, Real Zaragoza and Las Palmas before landing at Real Mallorca. At Los Bermellones he excelled, winning a starting place in their promotion campaign.

“Galarreta is an extraordinary boy, an educated and very correct boy, who always adds to the dressing room,” Aguirre told Diario AS after their 1-1 draw with Athletic Club on Monday night.

“As a player, I was pleasantly surprised and he caught my attention. It is a luxury to have him and enjoy him and it is a pity that he is going to leave because he is a footballer who is making a leap in quality for the squad. Next year he will be close to home, in the team he loves (Athletic), where he came from.

“It is a decision, his, that hurts my soul and that I think will also affect all the Mallorcanismo, but I think he is a perfect player for Los Leones, that is the truth. This week his teammates have joked with him about the game we will play tomorrow. Inigo deserves our respect, he is a boy we are going to miss.”

Galarreta has made 29 appearances this season, scoring once and picking up 12 yellow cards. He is likely to compete for a place in the Athletic midfield, although Mikel Vesga is currently first choice. Galarreta can look to displace Dani Garcia from his spot at San Mames. He will move on a free transfer with his current contract up in the summer.