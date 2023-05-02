Predicted XIs Barcelona-Osasuna: Ousmane Dembele dilemma while Copa del Rey looms large

Barcelona take on Osasuna at 19:30 CEST on Tuesday night, knowing they could move another step closer to the title, going 14 points clear of Real Madrid ahead of their game. Meanwhile Los Rojillo will have one eye on the Copa del Rey final this Saturday.

The Blaugrana do not have too many questions hanging over them, with only Sergi Roberto injured. Xavi Hernandez is expected to send out a strong line-up, with the main question at right-wing. Ousmane Dembele returned from injury at the weekend, coming on for the final stages, but Sport believe the Brazilian will keep his place.

As such, they believe Barcelona will be unchanged from their match against Real Betis on Saturday night. MD feel Dembele will come into the side from the start.

Osasuna are missing Ez Abde, who cannot play against parent club Barcelona, Darko Brasanac and David Garcia through injury, Jon Moncayola through suspension, and finally Nacho Vidal has been left out, likely resting ahead of a potential match-up in the Copa del Rey final with Vinicius Junior.

Kike Barja, Ante Budimir and Ruben Garcia appear set to start in attack, but there is less consensus elsewhere in the line-up. Chimy Avila may get more minutes in order to build up fitness for the Copa del Rey final. One of young duo Iker Mallo or Iker Munoz could also start.

Image via AP Photo/Joan Monfort