Pep Guardiola provides update on injured Manchester City duo ahead of Real Madrid fixtures

Ahead of a crucial few weeks in their season, Real Madrid are having to contend with injury issues. David Alaba and Ferland Mendy have already been out, and they have been joined in recent days by Luka Modric and Federico Valverde.

It remains to be seen whether they are all available for the matches against Osasuna and Manchester City in the next seven days, but the latter appear to have their own injury issues to worry about.

News broke on Sunday about an injury suffered by Kevin De Bruyne, and speaking on Tuesday (via Diario AS), Pep Guardiola gave an update on the fitness of the Belgian midfielder, as well as defender Nathan Ake.

“Nathan (Ake) trained with us yesterday, he feels good. Kevin (de Bruyne) has started to move but has not trained with the team. We have training in a few hours and we’ll see.”

De Bruyne has been in sensational form for Man City in recent weeks, and his absence from their Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid would be a major boost for the reigning champions.