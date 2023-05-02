New Premier League right back target emerges for Barcelona

Barcelona’s list of right back targets for this summer appears to be shrinking by the day. With a move for Villarreal’s Juan Foyth ruled out due to financial reasons, Benjamin Pavard now also looks like slipping from their grasp.

It would leave no natural right back in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, with Jules Kounde set to continue as first-choice, despite his preference being to play in the centre of defence. Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde can also fill in when required.

However, another option has emerged for Barcelona, and it is one that could be achievable. Total Football (via Sport) have reported that Brighton and Hove Albion’s Joel Veltman is a target for the La Liga leaders.

Veltman has been in fine form for the Premier League high-flyers this season, and his contract expires at the end of June, meaning that Barcelona would forego paying a transfer fee. Given their financial worries, it could be a deal that makes a lot of sense.

