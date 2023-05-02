Mateu Alemany to leave role as Barcelona’s Director of Football at the end of the season

After two years as Director of Football at Barcelona, Mateu Alemany will leave the role at the end of the season, as confirmed by the club.

Barcelona announced the news following their victory over Osasuna on Tuesday, before which Alemany spoke on the future of Ez Abde. In a statement posted to their official website, they explained that Alemany has chosen to leave in order to pursue a new professional project.

“FC Barcelona Director of Football, Mateu Alemany, will end his time at the club on the 30th of June to begin a new professional project.

Despite having a contract until 2024, Mateu Alemany has informed the FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, of his intention to take a new path in his career, but at the same time assuring that he will complete the summer transfer market with the Club.

“Therefore, despite formally leaving the Club on 1 July, thanks to an informal agreement, Mateu Alemany has committed himself to completing the first team’s transfer business this summer, even if it should be at the final moments of the transfer window.”

Alemany has been a large part of the process to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona this summer, and it appears that he will see that through, despite announcing his intention to leave.

Barcelona have stated that they will look to organise their football department once Alemany leaves. It remains to be seen who takes over as the club’s next Director of Football.