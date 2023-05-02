Malaga facing relegation to third tier of Spanish football a decade on from Champions League run

Malaga are staring relegation to the third tier of Spanish football in the face, after drawing with Huesca on Monday night 0-0.

Los Boquerones have been struggling all season, but looked as if they might be on for miraculous escape, after four wins in their last five before facing Huesca at home on Monday.

41-year-old striker Ruben Castro had his penalty saved by Andres Fernandez with just 10 minutes on the clock, which looked like a golden opportunity to give themselves a chance.

Four games remain in Segunda, with Malaga six points behind Villarreal B and Leganes in 18th and 17th respectively. It looks likely they must win the majority of their remaining games against Mirandes, Alaves, Ponferradina and Ibiza, although only Alaves will have promotion on the line.

Relegation to the third tier would be disastrous at La Rosaleda, with finances already tight on the South Coast. Their fate looks as if it will go down to the wire a decade on from their run to the Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.