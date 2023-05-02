Leeds United to miss out on Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach

Leeds United look set to miss out on Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach, after several months of pursuing the teenage talent.

Akhomach, 19, is out of contract this summer and looks unlikely to sign a new deal with Barcelona. The talented winger has not agreed to a new contract and has been taken out of the Barca Atletic team as a result.

Sevilla, Milan and Arsenal have all been linked with Akhomach, but Leeds United were also firmly in the frame for his signature in recent months.

However Sport say that the removal of coach Javi Gracia and Sporting Director Victor Orta has caused the deal to collapse. Orta was the driving force behind the deal, and without him, it appears Akhomach will look elsewhere. The Catalan daily hint that Arsenal are perhaps offering the most money.

Sevilla would allow him the chance to stay in Spain and perhaps be the quickest route to first team football in a top league, at least compared to Arsenal and Milan. While Lucas Ocampos, Suso and Erik Lamela are likely to be playing out wide at Sevilla next season, Bryan Gil and Papu Gomez may not be there next season.