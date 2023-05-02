Leeds United preparing to sack former La Liga boss Javi Gracia

Premier League strugglers Leeds United are rumoured to be preparing to sack Spanish head coach Javi Gracia.

Gracia was drafted into Elland Road in February, following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch, due to their poor form at the start of 2023.

However, the veteran Spanish boss has failed to solidify Leeds in recent weeks, despite being tasked with a rapid turnaround, on a short term contract.

As per reports from The Athletic, Leeds are desperate to avoid slipping out of the Premier League this season, with Gracia securing just three wins from 12 league matches.

Controversial former Everton boss Sam Allardyce has been contacted to replace Gracia, despite the club only having four games left in 2022/23.

Leeds head to Premier League leaders Manchester City this weekend, followed by games against Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Gracia’s side are currently outside the relegation zone by goal difference ahead of 18th place Nottingham Forest.

