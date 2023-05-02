Karim Benzema left out of squad to face Real Sociedad with Copa del Rey final four days away

Real Madrid will be without star forward Karim Benzema for their trip to face Real Sociedad on Tuesday night.

The French forward has been in fine form of late, netting a hat-trick against Almeria on Saturday, his third in the month of April. However he will not be present against La Real, after he was left out of their squad to face the Txuri-Urdin.

Included for the trip are youngsters Nico Paco, Rodrigo Dotor, Sergio Arribas and Alvaro Rodriguez, the latter of which could well replace Benzema in the starting line-up.

No medical reason has been given for Benzema’s absence, and at this stage, it must be treated as a technical decision from Ancelotti, choosing to keep Benzema fresh.

Los Blancos face Osasuna on Saturday night in the Copa del Rey final, with their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City hot on the heels of that tie, the first leg taking place the following Tuesday. Benzema has struggled with the load of games this season, and with their season set to be defined by four games in the space of 11 days, Ancelotti may have chosen to keep Benzema fully fit for that run.