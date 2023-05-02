Joaquin Sanchez is “hurrying” to break La Liga all-time appearance record

Joaquin Sanchez is in a race to be fit for Real Betis’ trip to Athletic Club on Thursday, as he looks to break La Liga’s all-time appearance record before hanging up his boots at the end of the season.

Last month, Joaquin announced that he would be retiring in the summer, after a sensational 23-year career as a professional footballer. The 41-year-old is a much-loved figure in Spanish football, and the news was met with many tributes.

Before calling time on his career, he has the opportunity to break Andoni Zubizarreta’s record of 622 matches played in La Liga. He played his 617th game against Barcelona on Saturday, but suffered a knee injury during the match at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It was reported that the diagnoses was positive, with Joaquin having only suffered a slight knee sprain. However, he is still a major doubt for the match against Athletic. Speaking on Tuesday (via Marca), he confirmed that he will keep working to be fir for the trip to Bilbao.

“I’m better, I’m there rushing to the maximum. It’s a very short time but we’re going to try to be there. Let’s see if I will be available, but it’s too early (to tell). The feeling today has been pretty good, I have done a part of the work needed, but with some discomfort. Tomorrow, I will try to hurry a little more.”

Joaquin would need to play in Real Betis’ final six fixtures to break the record, so it is very much a race against time to be fit for the 41-year-old.