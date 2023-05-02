Italian job pending for Sevilla’s World Cup winner Alejandro Gomez

2023 has been a difficult year for Papu Gomez. The 35-year-old, who was part of Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup, has made just four appearances for Sevilla this year.

His first start came during Monday’s defeat to Girona, and he only played an hour of that match. Given Sevilla, upturn in form under Jose Luis Mendilibar, when Gomez has not played, his future at the club looks to be uncertain.

Gomez could be in for a return to Serie A this summer, two and a half years after swapping Atalanta for Sevilla. Relevo have reported that Monza are interested in signing the Argentine, and they are already in advanced talks with Gomez and his representatives.

Gomez had a fantastic six year spell in Italy, and after an underwhelming stay in Andalusia, he could be back there in the summer. However, Sevilla are expected to demand a transfer fee, as his contract does not expire until the end of next season.