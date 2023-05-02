Dani Ceballos outlines contract renewal demands to Real Madrid

Real Madrid officials are in store for an very busy period over the next few weeks, both on and off the pitch. On-field, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are looking to secure success in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Off-field, preparations are being made ahead of the summer transfer window, and there is still work to be done at Real Madrid, specifically in regards to contract renewals.

It has been reported that Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos have signed one-year extensions to their existing deals, but they were just two of seven players that see their deals expire at the end of the season. Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are the others.

There is a hope that they with all renew, aside from Diaz, who will leave after a disappointing second spell at the club. However, in Ceballos’ case, it may not be as straightforward as first thought. Diario AS have reported that the Spanish international is willing to renew, but not at any price.

With possible moves for Jude Bellingham and Gabri Veiga being lined up, Ceballos could see his playing time reduce next season, which would not be of interest to him at such a crucial time in his career.

Ceballos has stepped his game up in 2023, and he now looks to have a future at Real Madrid. However, it remains to be seen whether he wants one, as he looks to put his own interests first ahead of the summer.