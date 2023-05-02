Celta Vigo set for second summer of upheaval as Luis Campos flexes muscles again

Celta Vigo had a chaotic summer last time out, with Luis Campos’ role as sporting advisor causing a change of strategy at the club. While results were ultimately the decisive factor, it was the beginning of the end for Chacho Coudet as manager.

According to Relevo, the first step will be renewing coach Carlos Carvalhal. The Portuguese was given a deal until the end of the season, but with Celta just three points from safety after he took over firmly in the relegation battle, he has proven he is worthy of one to two years more in Vigo.

In terms of player movement, Ruben Blanco will return to the club from his loan deal to compete with Ivan Villar, after first-choice Agustin Marchesin tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

Perhaps the biggest news is that long-time captain Hugo Mallo will leave the club. The 31-year-old has been at Celta his entire career, racking up 445 appearances over his 14 years at the club, but with his contract up at the end of the season, Os Celeste have decided to move on.

Young Argentine right-back Santiago Carreira will be given preseason to prove himself to Carvalhal as a viable replacement. Central defender Jose Fontan will return from Go Ahead Eagles to the squad. The only danger of anything else changing in the backline is if Joseph Aidoo attracts a large offer, with a minimum price of €15m set.

President Carlos Mourino has made it clear he expects Gabri Veiga’s €40m release clause to be paid, and Celta will look for reinforcements with that money. Renato Tapia’s renewal is up for discussion, but Oscar Hernandez will be sent back to Sevilla on loan.

Augusto Solari, a Coudet signing, will leave at the end of his contract, while Celta will look to attract offers for Orbelin Pineda when he returns from his loan at AEK Athens. Williot Swedberg will also leave on loan after a season where he struggled to earn minutes in his first season in Spain.

They will attempt to hang onto Carles Perez, but do not want to pay his €10m release clause to Roma. Iker Losada and Miguel Rodriguez will be promoted too.

Haris Seferovic is likely to leave after his loan deal expires, while Goncalo Paciencia could well leave if a good offer arises, but Celta will not offer him out.

For a second summer in a row, it appears the manager will be charged with reconstructing nearly half the team again. Carvalhal seems to be more in tune with Campos than his predeccessor though.