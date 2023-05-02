Barcelona exploring options to play in other continents in case of Champions League ban

Barcelona know that everything is on the table when it comes to Caso Negreira, with two investigations into the club running parallel.

The Spanish Anti-Corruption department are looking into the case to see if Barcelona tried to influence matches, while UEFA are also investigating the case. Barcelona have denied any wrongdoing in the case.

If UEFA were to find Barcelona guilty, then they would likely be banned from the competition for at least a year. Anticipating the potential for that to happen, Barcelona have been exploring playing competitions in other continents, primarily in Asia, according to Onze (via Sport).

Barcelona would also consider playing in another European league should they be sanctioned in Spain, although this would have to be put to a vote for the members.

Presumably the competition the Blaugrana are exploring in terms of a UEFA ban would be entry into the Asian Champions League. Equally, it seems unlikely they would play in a different European league, although if they were to be demoted, that could be a motive in order to save the club’s finances.

In addition, if, as Barcelona claim, they have not been involved in any wrongdoing, then they should have little fear of punishment. The investigations are expected to last several months, with the legal process potentially years away from completion.