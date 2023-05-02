Atletico Madrid suffer further injury worry as Memphis Depay pulls up in training

After a sensational second half of the season so far, Atletico Madrid will be dreaming of surpassing city rivals Real Madrid for second place in the La Liga table.

Atletico are only two points behind the reigning champions, who look set to relinquish their crown to Barcelona. With just six games remaining in the season, the race is on to be top dog in the Spanish capital.

However, as per Cope, Diego Simeone confirmed that first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak is expected to miss Wednesday’s match against Cadiz, which would be the third successive match that the Slovenian stopper has missed.

“He’s in his recovery phase. Hopefully after the break we will have some positive news.”

Atletico could also be without Memphis Depay against Cadiz, as Javi Gomez has reported that the Dutchman pulled up in training on Tuesday.

Depay only returned to the squad at the weekend, where he scored a lovely solo goal against Real Valladolid, but Atletico Madrid may not be without him, Oblak and Marcos Llorente for Wednesday’s fixture.