Atletico Madrid outperforming Manchester City and Napoli as most in-form side in Europe’s big leagues

Atletico Madrid have been a different team in the second half of the season, and the best in La Liga. On form, they’re the best in the top five leagues in Europe.

The reasons for that are less clear, although Rodrigo de Paul recently hinted at a few ideas in an interview with Football Espana. Undoubtedly one of them has been Antoine Griezmann, who leads the league in assists, and has led the Atleti attack.

Across the last 15 games, Atletico Madrid have taken 38 points from a possible 45, winning 12 of those games, drawing twice and being beaten once by Barcelona. Their other two draws both came against local rivals, Getafe and Real Madrid.

As pointed out by Relevo, it’s a pace that outstrips even Manchester City, who have 37 points in that time, swapping one draw for a defeat.

Following that Borussia Dortmund (36), Napoli (35) and Marseille (31) are the next best performers across the big five leagues in Europe.

Overall, Atletico have 42 points from a possible 54 since the World Cup, compared to 24 from 42 before. The only side they have lost to since is Barcelona.

Los Colchoneros will no doubt find it frustrating they had such a poor first section of the season, but looking ahead to the next campaign, they look as if they have finally found a settled formula that gets the best out of de Paul, Griezmann, Nahuel Molina and Koke Resurreccion.

