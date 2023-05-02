Antonio Mateu Lahoz “not happy” with La Liga retirement decision

Earlier this year, reports emerged that this season would be Antonio Mateu Lahoz’s final one as a referee in the top flight of Spanish football.

Lahoz has been one of the most controversial referees in Spanish football in recent years, and has often caught the ire of club officials and supporters during his tenure. He also infuriated many during the 2022 World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands.

During Sunday’s late fixture between Real Valladolid and Atletico Madrid, in which Lahoz was in charge, the whistler was seen talking with Rodrigo De Paul, as per Movistar (via Sport), in which he appeared to suggest his unhappiness at the decision to retire him.

“I am f*****, but hey, I’m leaving now. They are throwing me out in June.”

Lahoz refereed his first La Liga match in 2008, and he was FIFA listed three years later. However, his participation in the former, at least, is set to come to an end at the end of the season.