Analysis: Should Real Madrid be looking to re-sign Takefusa Kubo this summer?

Real Madrid will have several considerations this summer as they look to improve Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad ahead of next season.

The big target for Real Madrid appears to be Jude Bellingham, with Los Blancos fighting it out with Manchester City to secure the signature of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who is considered to be the long term successor of either Toni Kroos or Luka Modric.

However, one glaring area that Real Madrid need to improve upon is at right back. Dani Carvajal’s performances have been well below-par this season, which had led to questions over his suitability to continue as the squad’s first-choice in the position. This should be an area of priority for club officials.

Real Madrid could also do with options in attack. Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he wants the club to sign a backup striker this summer, someone who can ease the burden on the aging Karim Benzema.

A right winger may also be required, should Marco Asensio and/or Brahim Diaz move on this summer. One player that have played in both positions over the course of this season is Takefusa Kubo, who is well-known at Real Madrid.

Kubo spent several years as a Real Madrid player, albeit he was on loan at a few La Liga sides while under contract at Los Blancos. Club officials will be well aware of his talents, and they got a first-hand look at his ability during Real Sociedad’s victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday evening, in which Kubo scored the opening goal.

Kubo has impressed at La Real this season, and he looks set to help them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over 10 years. However, whether he will still be at the club for their European campaign remains to be seen.

Fichajes have reported that Real Madrid are interested in re-signing Kubo, who is only expected to be allowed to leave La Real if his release clause, which sits at €60m, is activated.

It is undeniable that Kubo has very exciting potential, but at present, he is not a €60m player, and he definitely won’t be worth that much to Real Madrid. We can definitely reach that valuation in the future, but that time is not now.

Given the areas that Real Madrid want to strengthen in, spending that much on a player they do not necessarily need would be an out of character move from Florentino Perez.

Given that Real Madrid hold a first refusal on Kubo, the best thing for them would be to continue monitoring his progress at Real Sociedad, and when they urgently require a new right winger, then they can re-evaluate the situation.

Right now, Kubo would not a smart signing for Real Madrid at €60m. That money would be better invested elsewhere, as shown by Tuesday’s defeat.

