Zinedine Zidane will not return to Real Madrid despite looking for work this summer

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane will not be making a return to the club for a third time as manager this summer, according to reports in the Spanish capital.

The French coach has been out of work since leaving Los Blancos two seasons ago, and was heavily touted to take over the France job, but Didier Deschamps has retained the role. It leaves Zidane available to work this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Olympique Marseille have all been linked with a move for Zidane, although the first two seem more likely than OM. Max Allegri does not appear entirely safe in his position, while Christophe Galtier appears to be all but out the door at the Parc des Princes.

However it appears to hint that Carlo Ancelotti will be remaining at Real Madrid, as Zidane is aware that that job will not be coming his way this summer, according to Marca. Brazil have openly acknowledged that Ancelotti is their top choice for this summer, but the Italian himself has repeatedly explained that he wants to see out his contract until 2024 – unless Florentino Perez decides the side is better off without him, he will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane has never quite managed the credit that his two Champions League victories deserve. Often reduced to a man manager, while he clearly had an excellent squad, until he proves otherwise, at this point he has to be regarded as one of the best opportunities in management for the elite clubs.

Image via Denis Doyle/Getty Images