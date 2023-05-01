Xavi makes Manchester City Champions League prediction

Xavi has made a bold prediction over who he thinks will win the Champions League this season.

The Barcelona head coach was in light hearted mood, ahead of their midweek La Liga clash with Osasuna, as the Catalans edge towards a first league title since 2019.

Osasuna’s trip to the Camp Nou comes just days before their Copa del Rey final clash against Real Madrid and Xavi cheekily hinted that he would be backing Jagoba Arrasate’s underdogs in the final.

The former midfielder was also asked about the incoming Champions League semifinals, with Real Madrid facing his old mentor Pep Guardiola, and Manchester City.

City are on course for a potential treble of major trophies this season, not seen in English football since Manchester United’s iconic success in 1999, and Xavi thinks history is beckoning for them.

“For me, it’s fair (for City to win the treble). They are the best team in the world, with the best coach. For us, City are a mirror,” as per reports from Marca.

City head to Madrid for the first leg on May 9 before welcoming the defending European champions to Manchester eight days later.