Xavi Hernandez on Lamine Yamal – ‘Everything is under control, his mind is on triumphing here’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has calmed any fears that one of their brightest talents might be pilfered from them this summer. Lamine Yamal is currently involved in negotiations with the club over a contract, but Xavi said he was ‘relaxed’ about it.

At the age of just 15 Xavi gave Yamal his debut on Saturday against Real Betis, making him the youngest player in the history of the club.

Xavi explained that he was dealing with it all very well.

“The management of minutes, of the environment… I think he is a calm, intelligent person, he doesn’t lose the ball, he links well, he is cheerful, positive… I don’t think he has problems managing things. He has his head in the right place. The idea is for him to continue with us. The idea is that he participates.”

Being so young, Yamal is yet to sign his first professional deal, leaving the door open for other clubs to poach Yamal when he turns 16 in July. His agent Jorge Mendes is in negotiations with the club over that deal, but rivals Real Madrid are also thought to be keeping an eye on the situation.

Xavi claimed that he was relaxed about his contract situation.

“Everything is going well, it’s under control. Above all when you speak to him. He has his mind here, he doesn’t think about anything other than succeeding here. So I’m relaxed.”

He also complemented the youngsters on the whole, stating that for him, Yamal was not feeling the pressure, despite the now sky-rocketing expectations on his shoulders.

“I don’t see any fear in him. The new generations have more self-confidence. Not just Lamine but Gavi, I was more self-conscious, I had more fear. The young people of today, don’t.”

Barcelona cannot afford to lose Yamal, but from the sounds coming from Xavi, they feel confident a deal will get done for Yamal. Despite only being on the pitch for the final few minutes against Betis, Yamal was looked for by his teammates, and players made runs for him when he did get the ball – a sure sign that the professionals already have faith in his ability.