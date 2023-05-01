Xavi Hernandez hails Barcelona summer signing – ‘one of the best in recent years’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has declared that Andreas Christensen is one of the best signings in the club’s recent history, following the Dane’s return to action from injury.

Christensen arrived from Chelsea on a free transfer last summer with little expectation. After Jules Kounde was signed, he was expected to be a rotational option, but has won a place in the backline, with Barcelona’s defensive struggles coming without him in the side – something that has been an issue through his two month-long injuries.

He came back to action against Real Betis on Saturday, bringing with him a goal and a clean sheet. Speaking to the press ahead of their tie against Osasuna on Tuesday, Xavi was asked whether he was one of the best signings in Barcelona history.

“Yes. From this season and in recent years, definitely. Extraordinary. How he filters balls, how he divides the opposition, how he defends, how he filters balls through, he understands the third man… he could be a midfielder playing at the back.”

“For that reason, extraordinary, very very happy, very positive.”

With Barcelona’s financial struggles squeezing the club, some had speculated that he might leave this summer with Barcelona trying to flip him for a quick and sizable profit. Yet he has been one of Xavi’s most trusted players this season, and it looks as if he will be remaining next campaign.