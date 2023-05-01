WATCH: Xavi Hernandez earns laughs for response to Copa del Rey final question

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has left the press in no doubt about who he will be supporting in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday evening, as Real Madrid take on Osasuna on Thursday night.

Xavi’s own side face Osasuna on Tuesday night at Camp Nou, with Los Rojillo somewhat keeping the final in mind. Meanwhile Real Madrid travel to Donostia-San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad.

The Catalan coach was asked whom he would be supporting in the final.

“What do you think?” Xavi laughed.

Who are you supporting in the Copa del Rey final? "Who do you think?"pic.twitter.com/oodBNl4QO4 — Football España (@footballespana_) May 1, 2023

He was again asked whether he would be supporting the side from Navarra later in the press conference.

“Tomorrow I’m supporting Barca,” he said, referencing a mistake on the date in the question.

“I have an event on Saturday. I don’t know if I’ll see it. May the best win, nothing more,” Xavi responded again avoiding the headline quote, but speaking tongue in cheek too.

Osasuna have the chance to win their first ever Copa del Rey on Saturday, with their only previous appearance in the final occurring in the 2005 edition, during a loss to Real Betis. Real Madrid are hoping to secure their 20th Copa del Rey.