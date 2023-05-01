‘The [Brazil] deadline is nonsense’ – Carlo Ancelotti speaks on his future

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has denied that he has a deadline to declare his intentions for the Brazil job, stating that he is not in conversations with the Brazilian Football Federation.

The Italian manager has been strong in his responses to questions about his future in recent weeks, stating repeatedly that he wants to remain at the club until the end of his contract in 2024.

Last week it was reported that Brazil have set a deadline of the 25th of May in order for Ancelotti to make a decision on his future, before they turn their attentions elsewhere.

Ancelotti was asked about that news ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Real Sociedad, and was keen to dismiss the news.

“I have already said that I don’t talk about my future (laughs). But I will answer you. The deadline is nonsense.”

“There is no deadline because I have not spoken to anyone. But I don’t talk about my future. (laughs again).”

The Italian manager was under pressure in March, but calls for him to be replaced in the summer have eased since beating Barcelona 4-1 on aggregate in the Copa del Rey semi-final. Los Blancos now face the decisive two weeks of their season, with Osasuna ahead in the Copa del Rey final, followed by the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City in the 11 days after that.