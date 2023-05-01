Real Madrid will move for Kylian Mbappe on one condition – report

There is some uncertainty over who will be the Galactico signing for Real Madrid this summer, with recent history dictating that they generally make one per year. Jude Bellingham has been the most talked about transfer, but there is little certainty that Los Blancos will be able to find a price that works for both them and Borussia Dortmund.

MD say that Real Madrid will move for Kylian Mbappe if there is hope of him leaving Paris Saint-Germain. According to their information, they will wait and see what the situation is for Mbappe, with the club ready to move for the Frenchman.

They want Mbappe to force his way out of the Parc des Princes though. The trickiest part of any potential deal will be persuading PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi to negotiate, and the Catalan daily say that if Mbappe manages that, Los Blancos will go after him.

That remains very hard to see. All signs suggest that Al-Khelaifi would loathe to willingly give up his marquee player willingly, while Mbappe’s recent statements suggest that he wants to remain in his native France. Nevertheless, stranger things have happened in football, as last summer’s Mbappe saga attests.