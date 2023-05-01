Real Madrid managerial prospect seals double as successful season increases confidence

Real Madrid continue to be pleased with the progress of Alvaro Arbeloa, after his under-19 sidde sealed the title at the weekend.

Arbeloa has been touted as a potential first-team manager in the future, with those at the academy in Madrid rating him highly, alongside his close ties to President Florentino Perez. Arbeloa has also been linked with a potential coaching role in the first-team next season, or even as Real Madrid Castilla manager should Raul Gonzalez move on.

Diario AS have detailed the league victory for Arbeloa and his charges, who secured a 1-0 win over Fuenlabrada to confirm their league title, after beating Atletico Madrid 5-0 the previous weekend in what was a de facto final. Gonzalo Garcia finished as top scorer with 23 goals, but highly-rated midfielder Cesar Palacios also chipped in with 15.

They will now look to bring home the Copa de Campeones, having already won the Copa del Rey too. The only blotch on their season so far was elimination in the UEFA Youth League.

Arbeloa continues to impress amongst the youth ranks, and rumours about the club’s plans for him continue to gather pace.