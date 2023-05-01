Real Madrid concerned over Fede Valverde’s injury recovery

Real Madrid star Fede Valverde is facing fitness battle ahead of the season run-in.

The Uruguayan international picked up an injury in the 4-2 La Liga defeat to Girona on April 29, and Carlo Ancelotti decided not to risk him in the weekend win over Almeria.

He missed training ahead of the trip to Real Sociedad, with Ancelotti continuing to opt for caution with his key midfielder, with Luka Modric also ruled out.

The 24-year-old worked on his own at Valdebebas, and he will not board the flight to San Sebastian, if there is any doubt over his fitness.

Ancelotti is aiming to keep him in reserve for the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna, on May 6, with the Champions League semi final ties against Manchester City the priority.

Those three matches are Los Blancos priority in the run-in, and Valverde may be omitted from league duty, to maintain his fitness for European and cup action.